Proposed increased stipend and funded offices for Members of Parliament are built on sustained constituent leadership and representation

Dear Editor,

I would like to build on my earlier proposal which was published in the press advocating for an increase in the stipend for our Members of Parliament to five hundred thousand dollars (G$500,000.00) monthly, from 2025. After the publication, I have had discussions on the value of the proposal as a solution for strengthening good governance, the institution of parliament, and representation of constituencies. The discussions were also linked to perspectives in a Village Voice online news article titled ‘Audreyanna Thomas urges pay increase for MPS to strengthen governance in oil-rich Guyana’ which was published on January 28, 2025. In the light of the above, I further recommend the following.

In addition to an increase in stipend to $500,000.00 for Members of Parliament (MPs), I am proposing that the government facilitate parliamentary offices for Opposition MPs, in their constituencies. I took the liberty of developing a draft structure and budget. Each Opposition Member of Parliament could have an office with two staff members, perhaps a Secretary/Finance Officer and a Community Development Officer/Outreach Officer. Possible monthly salary for the Secretary/ Finance Officer G$160.000.00 and Community Development/Outreach Officer G$200.000.00; rent for office G$200.000.00; office supplies, utilities, and other expenses G$140,000.00 monthly; which will amount to G$700,000.00 per month by thirty-three parliamentarians with a total of G$23,100.000, and annually, G$277,200,000. Therefore, an increase of G$500,000.00 stipend per month for sixty-five parliamentarians with an annual total of G$390,000.000 and the annual budget for the operations of parliamentary offices for Opposition MPs at G$277,200,000, will cost G$667,200.000, annually.

As Guyana transitions into an oil and gas economy and a high-income country, there is urgent need for a more proactive approach to problem solving, finding solutions, and upgrading of our systems of governance, in this instance, the parliamentary system. This proposal will bridge gaps and address hindrances for a more effective and robust parliamentary system. Increased stipend and funded offices for Members of Parliament will provide greater structure and sustainability in leadership and representation for their constituencies. It will be a huge step in the right direction if the government would favourably consider this proposal and implement it from 2025.

Sincerely,

Citizen Audreyanna Thomas