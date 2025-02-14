Purported allegations of a serious nature ought to have been filed with law enforcement agencies by the aggrieved party

Dear Editor,

Currently trending in social media is the chatter of Mr. Azruddin Mohamed and entourage supposed involvement in the abuse of a minor -17 years old – and the alleged confession of the minor became part of an interview narrated by one Mikhail Rodriguez aka Critic, on his program. Critically, one is left to ponder if so, why was this aired only by a known sympathizer of the prevailing government? Mikhail Rodriguez stated that no other media house wanted to air this alleged transgression. Perhaps Mikhail Rodriguez would be kind enough to reveal one or two of the other news agencies that refused to address such. The members of the fourth estate are tasked to be objective in journalism and impartial in reporting.

A New and United Guyana-ANUG – is pondering whether this is a propagandist delight, in a most cunning of attempts, to sully the name/ reputation of Mr. Azruddin Mohamed. Especially since it was reported in social media that Mikhail Rodriguez is beholden to Mr. Azruddin Mohamed and family, and, since having had an antagonistic fallout out with them, several court actions ensued, thereafter. Granted, the prevailing Guyana government imposed restrictions against the Azruddin Mohamed family enterprise at the behest of the US Government, but to date, the Guyana Govern-ment has not shared, with the Guyanese public, any evidence collected from the US Government nor of any forensic evidence gathered in Guyana. Addi-tionally, no formal charges were instituted against Mr. Azruddin Mohamed and family by the Guyana Police Force yet their entrepreneurship was severely eviscerated by the prevailing government.

This circle back to the aforementioned situation with the 17 year old and the question that leaps to mind: Why was a police report not filed thereby affording the Guyana Police Force an opportunity to investigate? In the absence of such, it can be ruminated that this issue, aired, is focused on bes-mirching the name on Mr. Azruddin Mohamed. Who stands to gain from this castigation? Several theories are afloat. Buoyant in social media circles, is that Mr. Azruddin Mohamed will be soon throwing his hat in Guyana’s political arena. ANUG asks. Is this a cunning attempt to stultify Mr. Azruddin Mohamed political aspiration? To stunt the magic and mystique that his personality attracts, in Guyana? To forewarn him that politics is a not for the faint of heart? Or is this a way of “getting back” at the Azruddin Mohamed family for real or perceived unpardonable disrespect? To shut them up?

These are ideas and thoughts swirling in the minds of the general public, creating an even more powerful persona of Mr. Azruddin Mohamed. Would this attempt to stigmatize Azruddin Mohamed galvanize him to added determination? Votes do not come from the judicial system. Votes are stamped from the thumbprints of voters. ANUG opines that Azruddin Mohamed is targeted for public flaying-to severely dent his current popularity – should he decide to enter Guyana politics. However, ANUG is unequivocally stating that the doctrine of Egalitarianism affords all to have equal rights and opportunities. Every Guya-nese has the equal birthright entitlement to run for political office, without fear or intimidation.

A New and United Guyana – ANUG – is of the opinion that an initial police report should be filed by the aggrieved minor/relatives thereby impelling the judicial process to commence and conclude. Anything less is invalidated.

Sincerely,

Jonathan Subrian

Esq.

General Secretary.

ANUG