ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 men’s Test bowling winner: It’s the Shamar show

Shamar Joseph 7 for 68, vs Australia, second Test, Brisbane

(ESPN) Shamar Joseph ‘s performance for the ages ended West Indies’ 21-year Test drought against Australia.

He made Brian Lara and Carl Hooper break down in tears. Such was the stirring of emotions, even hard-bitten Australian fans were mostly cheering him on when he tore across the Gabba on an injured toe to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in Test history.

All of that was achieved in just his second Test match.

After a memorable debut in Adelaide, where he dismissed Steven Smith with his first delivery in Test cricket and finished with a five-wicket haul, Joseph became a feel-good story in a relatively low-key series.

But no one could have imagined what was to come next at the Gabba, where Australia had only lost one Test since 1988.

Joseph’s match appeared over after he was struck on the toe by a searing inswinging delivery from Mitchell Starc late on day three that forced him to retire hurt.

But he pushed through the pain on day four, although it appeared in vain as Australia cruised towards the target of 216 at 113 for 2. Bowling with the pink ball at speeds close to 150kph, Joseph turned the match on its head with four quick wickets.

Australia inched closer, but an exhausted Joseph removed Starc and Pat Cummins and then clean-bowled Josh Hazlewood to trigger scenes of jubilation for the West Indies players and their legends watching on. The young man from the remote Guyanese village of Baracara, who bowled 11.5 overs unchanged before and after the dinner break, became a household name.

Key moment

Smith and Cameron Green were doing it comfortably as Australia closed in on an inevitable victory. But Joseph summoned a ferocious delivery that leapt from a length out of nowhere and whacked Green on the back elbow before falling onto the stumps. On the next delivery he delivered a thunderous yorker to crash the stumps of Travis Head and set up an unforgettable finish.

The numbers

4 Where Joseph’s performance sits on the list of best bowling figures by a West Indian against Australia in Test cricket. Only Curtly Ambrose, Andy Roberts and Gerry Gomez have better returns.

5 The position of Joseph’s performance on the list of best Test bowling performances at the Gabba, behind Richard Hadlee, Shane Warne (twice) and Keith Miller.

What they said

“This is my dream, to play cricket for the West Indies. I will always be available to play for the West Indies, no matter how much money comes towards me.”

– Shamar Joseph

“He told me he’s going to do it. I had to back him. He’s a superstar and I know he’ll do great things for West Indies in the future.”

– Kraigg Brathwaite, West Indies captain

The closest contender

Mitchell Santner 7 for 53 vs India, second Test, Pune

New Zealand’s series whitewash of India will go down as one of Test cricket’s most staggering results. Left-arm spinner Santner, who had never more than three wickets in an innings or six in a match, sealed the triumph in the second Test. He set up the victory in India’s first innings with an unbroken spell of 19.3 overs, taking seven wickets, and New Zealand eventually went on to stun the cricket world.