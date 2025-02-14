Scorpions, Pride evenly poised

-at stumps on day two at Kensington Oval

(SportsMax) The Jamaica Scorpions trail the Barbados by 36 runs at stumps on day two of their third round West Indies Championship fixture yesterday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The Scorpions ended the day 26-1 off 12 overs in their second innings with Kirk McKenzie and captain John Campbell at the crease at close on 14 and eight, respectively. Kemar Roach has taken the lone wicket to fall, bowling Carlos Brown for four. Earlier, the Pride, after starting the day’s play 9-0 from three overs trailing by 222 runs, made 293 all out in 86.4 overs for a lead of 62 runs on first innings.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Zachary McCaskie added a further 36 before McCaskie fell to the off-spin of Brad Barnes for 11 in the 17th over.

Not long after, Jermaine Blackwood removed the skipper Brathwaite for 31 with his part-time medium pace to leave the Pride 45-2 in the 18th over.

This brought Kevin Wickham to the middle to join Jonathan Drakes and that pair didn’t last long as Wickham became Barnes’ second victim for seven.

Six overs later, Barnes was at it again with the wicket of Demetrius Richards for two to leave the hosts struggling at 62-4.

Drakes and Leniko Boucher then added 108 for the fifth wicket before Boucher fell off the bowling of Tamarie Redwood for 55 off 71 balls including five fours.

Matthew Forde then joined Drakes and the pair continued the Pride fightback with a 58-run sixth-wicket stand before Forde became Barnes’ fourth wicket, going leg before wicket for 26 in the 68th over.

Kemar Roach came and fell quickly for two, bringing Jomel Warrican to the middle to join Drakes.

Drakes and Warrican added a quick 30 before Warrican fell for 12 to leave the hosts 265-8 in the 82nd over.

Barnes completed his five-for with the wicket of Drakes in the 83rd over for an excellent 108 off 202 balls including nine fours.

This makes it hundreds in back-to-back innings for the 30-year-old after his 117 against the West Indies Academy in round two. Chaim Holder finished 26* off 18 balls while Barnes finished with a career-best 6-94 from 24.4 overs.

Summarized scores:

Jamaica Scorpions 231 all out in 67.5 overs (Odean Smith 50, Jeavor Royal 43, Jermaine Blackwood 30, Carlos Brown 29, Chaim Holder 3-66, Kraigg Brathwaite 2-1, Jomel Warrican 2-42, Kemar Roach 2-45) & 26-1 in 12 overs

Barbados Pride 293 all out in 86.4 overs (Jonathan Drakes 108, Leniko Boucher 55, Kraigg Brathwaite 31, Brad Barnes 6-94, Jermaine Blackwood 2-32).