50-ft Shiva murti unveiled at Spring Garden

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday joined the Badrinauth Ashram and Triveni Mandir of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, to inaugurate a 50-foot murti of Shiva, one of the main deities in Hinduism.
The murti is the largest in Region Two.
The grand ceremony, held at Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, drew thousands of devotees from across Guyana and beyond, with over 100 international visitors travelling to witness this milestone for the ashram and Hinduism.
Towering above the sacred grounds, the Shiva murti stands as a symbol of faith, devotion, and perseverance. Alongside it, a beautifully adorned Ganesh murti was also consecrated, with sacred water sprinkled as part of the traditional rituals. The walls of the pilgrimage site were intricately decorated with depictions of Hindu deities, setting the stage for a six-session Gyaan Yagna, where devotees gathered for prayer, reflection, and wisdom.
The event was attended by High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr Amit Telang, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, and Minister of Local Govern-ment and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, who all commended the organisers.
Addressing the crowd, President Ali praised the Dhanrajh family for their dedication to Hindu spiritual development, assuring them that land would be made available in Berbice for similar initiatives, and emphasising the importance of preserving and promoting religious and cultural traditions. Reflecting on the history of Hindu worship in Guyana, the President acknowledged the growth of mandirs and pilgrimage sites over the years, highlighting the evolving ways in which people now celebrate their faith.
Leading the inaugural ceremony, Pandit Munesh Dhanrajh, the founder and spiritual leader of Triveni Mandir and Community Centre in Ontario, expressed his hope that the Badrinauth Ashram would become a spiritual hub for Hinduism in the region. He shared that the ashram was the realisation of a dream held by his late father, Pandit Dhanrajh Sharma, who had long envisioned this land as a sanctuary for spiritual enlightenment.
The ashram is already a centre for Hindu education, offering Bhagavad Gita classes, Sanskrit lessons, and training for aspiring pandits in rituals such as purohit karma and upanayan sanskar. Dr Yudhishthir Dhanrajh, who plays an integral role in the ashram’s religious teachings, continues to advance Hindu education through Gyaan Yagnas and Maha Shiv Puran Yagnas, ensuring the preservation of sacred knowledge for future generations.
Speaking to the media, Pandit Dhanrajh revealed that the vision for the Shiva Murti began in 2012, and after years of planning, it has finally materialised. His goal was to uplift the Hindu community and provide a sacred space for worship and learning. With the ashram now fully operational, he extended an invitation to Essequibians to join in the worship of Bhagwan Shiva and engage in the spiritual teachings offered at the centre.
The significance of the event was further amplified by the presence of devotees from Trinidad and Suriname, and as far away as Fiji, South Africa, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Canada, and India, showcasing the global unity within the Hindu diaspora.