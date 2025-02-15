50-ft Shiva murti unveiled at Spring Garden

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday joined the Badrinauth Ashram and Triveni Mandir of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, to inaugurate a 50-foot murti of Shiva, one of the main deities in Hinduism.

The murti is the largest in Region Two.

The grand ceremony, held at Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, drew thousands of devotees from across Guyana and beyond, with over 100 international visitors travelling to witness this milestone for the ashram and Hinduism.

Towering above the sacred grounds, the Shiva murti stands as a symbol of faith, devotion, and perseverance. Alongside it, a beautifully adorned Ganesh murti was also consecrated, with sacred water sprinkled as part of the traditional rituals. The walls of the pilgrimage site were intricately decorated with depictions of Hindu deities, setting the stage for a six-session Gyaan Yagna, where devotees gathered for prayer, reflection, and wisdom.