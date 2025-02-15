Brutus’ wife appears virtually in court

Adonika Aulder, wife of former Assistant Commissioner (Ag) of Police, Calvin Brutus made a virtual appearance yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where she provided details regarding her stay in the United States.

Her travel had come under scrutiny after prosecutors questioned her delayed return. Aulder testified that she was in the US on a visitor’s visa and was not seeking asylum.

Aulder has been charged with two counts of money laundering, totalling $473 million. Prosecutors allege that between December 2023 and July 2024, she deposited illicit funds into bank accounts linked to her businesses. $293 million was placed into a Republic Bank account for one of her companies, while $180 million was deposited into a second business account at Republic Bank.