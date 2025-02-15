Crabwood Creek man, wife nabbed with ganja

At approximately 5.30 pm on Thursday, two police ranks were on mobile patrol duty in the Crabwood Creek School Dam area in Corentyne, Berbice, when they arrested a husband and wife who were found to be in possession of 2.025kg of marijuana, the police said yesterday.

The Police ranks received ‘certain information’ and proceeded to the home of Premchand Kalicharran, called Boyse, a 37-year-old labourer residing at Lot 29, Grant 1780, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

As the ranks approached the house where Kalicharran resides with his reputed wife, Shazeeda Kumarie, they observed Kalicharran sitting on the landing, appearing to be parcelling off something.

The ranks quickly exited the police vehicle and entered Kalicharran’s yard, where he was ‘caught red-handed’. Next to him was a multi-coloured bucket containing:

• Four bulky transparent wraps,

• One transparent plastic bag, and

• Fifty-two small transparent ziplock bags, all containing quantities of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Police took possession of the suspected cannabis and showed it to Kalicharran. While doing so, Kumarie walked out of a bedroom in the same house. Both individuals were shown the suspected cannabis, informed of the offence committed, arrested, and cautioned.