Fisherman pleads guilty to vandalizing tomb of girl

Parsram Tapsie called ‘Radesh’ or ‘Ranchie’, a 52-year-old fisherman from Phase 3, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara yesterday pleaded guilty to malicious damage to the tomb of a 13-year-old girl.

He was remanded to prison pending sentencing.

Tapsie was arrested on 2025-02-11 by Sergeant Goodridge and charged on Thursday by Detective Corporal Singh, both ranks of the Cove and John Police Station on the East Coast of Demerara.

Yesterday, the accused appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded guilty, and sentencing awaits a probation and psychiatric evaluation.

He was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned for 2025-03-17 for sentencing.