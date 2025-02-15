Hunt still on for Baramita murder suspect – police

Regional Police Division # 1 Commander, Superintendent Krishna Ramana, says that the search is still ongoing for Eon Moore, who is wanted for the murder of 16-year-old Janelly David.

David of Barama Line, Baramita, in the North West District, died after allegedly being beaten by her 40-year-old fiancé, who is currently on the run.

According to a Guyana Police Force release, Janelly David was fatally beaten at Barama Line, Baramita, North West District. The incident occurred sometime between January 29 and 30.