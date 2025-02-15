Man acquitted of rape

Rocky Alleyne was acquitted of rape on Tuesday after a jury deliberated for more than four hours before reaching a unanimous not-guilty verdict.

Alleyne was on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine Beharry at the High Court in Demerara.

The complainant had alleged that Alleyne forced her to sit on a bench while he stood, restrained her, removed both their clothing, and engaged in non-consensual intercourse while remaining standing.

During the trial, Alleyne’s attorney Ronald Bostwick argued that the described act was implausible.

State prosecutors Caressa Henry and Padma Doobraj led the case for the prosecution.