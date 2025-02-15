Mobile harbour cranes launched by JFL, Muneshwer joint venture

John Fernandes Limited (JFL) and Muneshwers Limited have invested in two mobile harbour cranes and associated facilities to the tune of US$14m.

The two shipping companies formed the Cranes Guyana Inc joint venture for this purpose.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday, Chief Executive Officer of JFL, Phillip Fernandes stated that the investment was made when both companies realized that there are no provisions being made locally for the offloading and onloading of vessels more efficiently in the country.