Murder accused’s guilty plea vacated, judge to rule on retrial

Thursday by Justice JoAnn Barlow at the High Court in Demerara.

Keith Harris, who was accused of murdering Audrey Haydes in December 2022, had initially pleaded guilty but retracted his plea multiple times. As a result, Justice Barlow ordered that certain provisions be made and presented to the court within three weeks, after which she will rule on the possibility of a retrial.

The judge’s decision was also influenced by reports on Harris’s conduct in prison and his probation report.

She also asked that his legal counsel Ronald Bostwick speak with him urgently. Bostwick explained that he had already spoken with his client and he seemed to have understood the stipulations.

The matter was adjourned.