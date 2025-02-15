No decision made on taking third country nationals from US – President

President Irfaan Ali yesterday stated that Guyana has informed the United States that it will accept all of its deported Guyanese citizens and while no commitments have been made to accept third country nationals here, discussions are ongoing with Washing-ton on President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration.

“In our discussion with Washington, of course the issue of deportation, in keeping with the new US policy, was a topic for discussion. We made very clear that Guyana is ready to accept all its citizens, if they are to be deported. We will accept all our citizens. Of course part of the discussion also was in our partnership, our alliance to see how and what kind of support we can have between the two states in the exercise that is ongoing in the US,” Ali told Stabroek News yesterday.

“…I don’t know anything about imprisonment or imprisonment camps. Nothing to do with that was discussed. It is about how we can support the efforts of the US, and we have said also that Guyana is a close friend and ally of the US and will work closely with them. We did not go into details on any specificity on the matter. No specificity about settlement or anything like that was brought up,” he added.

Ali was asked about a CBS report which said that sources had told that media entity that a plan being mulled by the Trump administration was to use Guyana as a location for third country deportations.

A “third country deportation” refers to the act of removing a non-citizen from a country to a country other than their country of origin, essentially sending them to a “third” country, often done under agreements between nations where the third country is considered “safe” and obligated to accept the individual, particularly in the context of asylum seekers; this is sometimes referred to as a “safe third country” deportation.

“The Trump administration has pushed more deportation agreements, though it’s unclear how many more arrangements will be agreed to. One plan that had been considered would have sent third-country nationals to the South American nation of Guyana, two US officials told CBS News, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media,” CBS reported.

Yesterday Reuters reported that the United States had deported 119 people of different nationalities to Panama as part of an agreement between the Trump administration and the Central American nation, Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino said.

The first flight from the US, carrying persons from Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, arrived on Wednesday, and two more will land soon, Mulino said at a press conference. In total the US will send Panama 360 persons on the three flights.

Before being returned to their respective countries, the deportees will be transferred to a shelter near the Darien Gap – the area of jungle separating Central America from South America through which countless migrants traverse in a bid to reach the US

“Through a cooperation program with the U.S government… yesterday [Wednesday] a U.S Air Force flight arrived with 119 people of the most diverse nationalities in the world,” Mulino said.

Overall

Meanwhile, Ali said that discussions on US immigration policy will continue but as part of overall foreign policy discussions.

“Of course we have an ongoing relationship with the US and foreign policy continues. There will be follow ups, not only on this one but a wide range of issues,” the President said.

Late last month, Ali and US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, held talks on immigration. No word was had from government until the US State Department issued a release. The discussions between Ali and Rubio were the highest level contact since the Trump administration took office on January 20 this year.

In that statement, it said that they addressed “the crisis of illegal migration and agreed to jointly address this regional imperative and challenge.” The statement added that the “Secretary affirmed the United States’ steadfast support of Guyana’s territorial integrity in the face of Nicolás Maduro and his cronies’ bellicose actions.”

After the State Department’s release on the talks, the President Ali reposted it on the Office of the President Facebook page with the following introduction: “Today, I had the opportunity to speak with the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I reiterated our support for the extended partnership in energy, security, democracy, and Regional prosperity.” His statement made no mention of illegal migration.

There is mounting speculation that in keeping with a declaration by Trump, that there will be mass deportations of illegal immigrants from a variety of countries including Guyana.

It is estimated that there are thousands of illegal Guyanese living in New York and other states in the US and since President Trump’s inauguration there have been fears of large-scale round-ups. Community leaders in parts of New York have begun advising Guyanese on what to do were they to be visited by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. There is said to be a palpable fear in these communities about what will happen and Georgetown is expected to acquiesce to the return of illegals.

The talks between Rubio and Ali would suggest that the two countries have discussed the circumstances under which illegal Guyanese will be repatriated to Guyana.

On Tuesday, officers from the United States Marshals Service and the US Embassy Regional Security Office paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn.

The meeting, held in the Ministry’s boardroom, focussed on key areas of cooperation, including crime-fighting strategies, extradition processes, and other mutual agreements, aimed at strengthening security collaboration between Guyana and the United States, a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs had stated

Also in attendance were the Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, and officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Discussions underscored the ongoing commitment of both parties to enhancing law enforcement partnerships and addressing regional security concerns, the release said.

The team had also met with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali-Hack.