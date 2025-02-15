Sod turned for 150-bed West Dem hospital

The new West Demerara Hospital, launched during a sod-turning ceremony yesterday will feature over 150 beds and four operating theatres.
President Irfaan Ali’s speech yesterday highlighted the range of services the new hospital will offer including an Accident and Emergency Unit, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), maternity and delivery, paediatric ICU, and neonatal care. Outpatient services will include specialties such as cardiology, dialysis, ophthalmology and endoscopy, while advanced digital imaging technologies like MRI, CT scanners, and angiography will enhance diagnostic capabilities.