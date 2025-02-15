TI index cannot be standard against which corruption is measured – Teixeira

-points to series of anti-graft measures by gov’t

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira yesterday argued that the Transparency International (TI) 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) findings are not scientifically-based, but founded on perception and as such cannot be the standard against which corruption is measured.

In a release from her Ministry, Teixeira highlighted the dangers of ignoring facts, referring to her press statement of April 26, 2023, “Narratives that ignore facts do a disservice to Guyana, Guyanese people.” She also noted, “Repeatedly it has been said in response in the Hansards of the National Assembly over decades and in the media that the CPI is not an empirical nor a scientific measure of corruption levels globally but one of perceived public sector corruption globally.”

She however, made it clear, that she was not suggesting that corruption did not exist, but rather, non-empirical data could not be used to measure it.