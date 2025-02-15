White Water farmer, 69, held over cannabis

On Thursday at approximately 13:30 hrs, acting on information received, Police ranks and a Community Policing Group (CPG) member went to the home of Richard Leitch in Central White Water, North West District in Region One.

One of the ranks informed Leitch, a 69-year-old farmer, about information they received that he had narcotics at his home and requested permission to search his home, the police said in a statement. Leitch consented to the search.

Police conducted the search in the presence of Leitch and discovered 37 small transparent zip-lock bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems, suspected to be Cannabis, in Leitch’s bedroom. Additionally, a white salt bag containing a small quantity of more leaves, seeds, and stems was found on his bed.

Corporal Franklin took possession of the cannabis and informed Leitch of the offence committed and cautioned him, to which Leitch responded, “It’s my own; I does hustle.”

He was arrested and taken to the White Water Police Outpost, where the cannabis was weighed in his presence, totalling 46.1 grams. The narcotics were subsequently packaged, marked sealed, and lodged in Leitch’s presence. He was placed in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.