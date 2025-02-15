State-controlled recording studios

On January 27 and 29, 2025 Stabroek News published articles highlighting a presentation made by the Minister of Culture, Charles Ramson Jnr, in the National Assembly during the 2025 budget debate. The Minister announced his ministry’s intent to construct a recording studio in Region Ten, following previous commitments to establish similar facilities in Regions Two and Three (December 4, 2024). While this announcement may have been welcomed by those in the recording industry, its broader implications raise concerns about financial viability, intellectual property rights, censorship, and the monopolization of creative expression in Guyana.

In democratic societies, recording studios primarily function as commercial enterprises, except in cases where government-controlled facilities serve specific educational, cultural, or state purposes. The Ministry of Culture’s plan to construct multiple studios across the country raises questions about their intended purpose. The operation of such facilities entails substantial costs, including payments for musicians (studio musicians as opposed to digital instrument reproduction), recording engineers, and utilities. Typically, the use of a professional studio is governed by structured financial arrangements, often facilitated by a producer or executive producer. Furthermore, contractual agreements in recording studios extend to copyrights, licensing, and royalties—each with significant legal and financial implications. Yet, the Minister’s presentation failed to address how the government intends to manage these obligations.

One of the most pressing concerns is the handling of intellectual property rights. If the government intends to proceed under a ‘Work for Hire’ model, artists could be required to transfer all rights to their work to the state in exchange for a one-time payment. This would mean that ownership, including copyrights, publishing rights, producer’s rights, and mechanical rights, would rest with the Ministry of Culture, rather than the creators. Given Guyana’s outdated copyright laws, the absence of performance and digital rights legislation further complicates matters. If artists surrender their rights to the government, the state could exert significant influence over the country’s musical landscape, effectively controlling artistic production and distribution.

Another critical issue is the potential for censorship. If the government is funding these studios, will artists who express dissenting views or critique governmental policies be granted access? Will the Ministry of Culture financially support recordings that challenge its governance? Moreover, would artists affiliated with opposition parties be permitted to use the studios? Given past instances of state control over artistic and journalistic expression, these concerns are not unfounded. If the government retains decision-making power over the content produced in these facilities, there is a legitimate risk of politically motivated exclusion and suppression of independent voices.

The operationalization of these state-run recording studios is another area of concern. Guyana already has a small but functional network of private recording studios, with Kross Kolor and DP Records being among the more prominent ones. Additionally, a recording facility once existed at the National Cultural Centre, and previous state-owned equipment was housed at the Guyana Broadcasting Corporation. What became of these initiatives? If the government establishes multiple recording studios without clear management plans, there is a real risk of financial waste and mismanagement.

Of greater concern is the monopolization of the recording industry. With state-run studios dominating the sector, the Ministry of Culture could determine what music reaches the public.

Given these concerns, it is crucial that artists, industry professionals, and policymakers engage in open dialogue to ensure that any government investment in the recording industry benefits all stakeholders without stifling creativity. Key recommendations include: Establishing legal frameworks to update copyright laws to include performance and digital rights, ensuring that artists retain control over their intellectual property; Ensuring transparent operations with clear guidelines set for how these studios will function, including their financial models, access criteria, and management structures; Preventing state censorship – The Ministry of Culture should adopt a non-partisan approach, allowing all artists to access recording facilities regardless of political or ideological affiliations; Support existing studios rather than create a state-controlled monopoly through partnerships with established private studios, providing financial incentives for local industry growth, and engage stakeholders, for example, musicians, producers, and industry professionals to ensure that policies are aligned with the needs of the creative sector.

While the prospect of new recording studios in Guyana may seem like a positive development for the creative sector, the lack of clarity raises questions about financial feasibility, intellectual property rights, censorship, and monopolization. It is imperative that the Ministry of Culture clarifies its intentions and commits to policies that foster an open, independent, and thriving recording industry.