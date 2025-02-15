Another tangible way of displaying ‘One Guyana’

Dear Editor,
President Irfaan Ali has displayed his ‘One Guyana’ vision in another tangible way by extending the offer of assistance to the squatters who recently lost their court case against the Government (INews February 13). This was indeed compassionate and magnanimous of the President and Government. Such an act is a reflection of a government of the people for the people regardless of political affiliation. It is hoped the misled litigants will take up the offer of assistance and rebuild their lives.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed