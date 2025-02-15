Dr. Hinds may be clutching at straws that have long eluded him

Dear Editor,

Whilst working at The Evening News years ago, I was introduced to Dr. David Hinds by host of the weekly programme “Plain Talk”, Christopher Ram. Mr. Ram was boasting of his brilliance, accomplishments and possible contributions to Guyana if given an opportunity, but along the years, after listening to Dr. Hinds spewing his hatred to the PPP/C and those who supported the PPP/C caused me to question his motives, and the harm he’s creating.

Editor, Dr. Hinds’ recent criticism and name calling of Africans who support the PPP/C is not only disrespectful to the African community, but also disrespectful to Guyana as a whole. Joseph Hamilton is a former member of the PNC and presently a member of the PPP/C and a serving Minister. Carl Greenidge, member of the PNCR, served in different portfolio as Minister is presently representing Guyana in the Guyana-Venezuela Border Controversy because he was asked to by the PPP/C, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, son-in-law of Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, the founding father of the PNC, former minister of Health, now an Ambassador in Venezuela, appointed by the PPP/C.

There’s many more African names that could be called, but I’ll pause here to point out that these gentlemen duties’ are for the betterment of Guyana. Should they heed Dr. Hinds’ rhetoric and leave Guyana to fade away because desperation caused him to attack his fellow African brothers and sisters because they are working with the PPP/C for the best interest of Guyana? It is my opinion that his ship has sunk a long time now and the straws he’s clutching onto is escaping his grasp, so now he’s trying to antagonize Africans to turn against each another.

Sincerely,

Sahadeo Bates