Guyana should cut ties with America

Dear Editor,

America was built on the foundations of Liberty, Justice and Equality. Sadly, America under Donald Trump, is not the country it once was. Guyana should have nothing to do with America. America has become a greedy (they have so much yet they want more), nefarious dictatorship under Donald Trump.

We are seeing the resurgence of the Far Right (White Supremacist) in America. Never mind his antics about being a peacemaker. He wants to rule the world. Guyana should keep its distance. To really understand the shift under Donald Trump, America was once a God fearing country; it is now secular (where anything goes… for a price). This is a seismic shift. Meaning that America is not for God anymore. Guyana can and should cut ties with America.

It is said “show me your friends and I will show you who you are”. Does Guyanese really want to be friends with Donald Trump’s America? Really?

Sincerely,

Sean Ori