Indigenous Wapichan women synthesised traditional cultural heritage with modern approaches to address sexual and gender-based violence

Dear Editor,

From February 13th to 14th, 2025, the Wapichan Wiizi Women’s Movement of South Rupununi, in collaboration with the Justice Education Society (JES) of Canada, held a conference in Sawariwau Village titled: “Upholding Rights, Fostering Sustainable Livelihoods, and Addressing Climate Change for Food Security and Social Justice.” Participants include women from the twenty-one Indigenous communities in South Central and South Rupu-nuni, comprising young women, middle-aged women, and elders from diverse backgrounds, totalling one hundred and seventy attendees.

The conference began with a march from the village entrance to the newly built benab, where women chanted in their Indigenous languages, Macushi and Wapichan. A spiritual leader performed a cleansing ritual at the benab, an integral part of Indigenous culture, while others danced around. This was followed by a welcoming ceremony that included a prayer, the National Pledge, and the National Anthem, sung in both Indi-genous languages and English.

The founders of the Wapichan Wiizi Women’s Movement, Mrs. Faye Fredericks and Mrs. Immaculata Casimero-Harry, recounted how their dream, initiated in 2016, became a reality. Both women expressed their satisfaction and pride in seeing more women from the Wapichan Wiizi territory join their movement.

Immaculata addressed the challenges facing Indigenous communities and strongly believes that women can drive change by uniting and confronting these issues. She affirmed, “While modern development advances, we must preserve our culture, language, identity, land, and environment for future generations; a balance must be struck between these two aspects.” Faye emphasized the critical role of Indigenous women in leadership and community governance. She highlighted that women not only safeguard cultural heritage but also advocate for social and environmental justice, enhance community well-being and development, and promote gender equity and inclusivity within their communities.

The first interactive educational activity was presented by Lisa Thompson, a representative from the Justice Education Society. She focused on the issue of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which is prevalent in both Indigenous communities and throughout Guyana. According to Lisa, one in every two people, or fifty per cent (50%), experiences sexual and gender-based violence in Guyana. This alarming situation highlights the urgent need to address these social issues and other related problems within our communities.

This educational activity is vital for Indigenous women, as many do not have the necessary knowledge to confront the challenges they face. Engaging them in these activities serves as a guide, offering fundamental information on how to address sexual and gender-based violence in their homes and communities. These women were educated about their rights and encouraged to share the knowledge they acquired, which helps to further address these issues.

The forum sought to inspire Indigenous women throughout Guyana to form groups in their regions and communities to address the social issues facing our country. Women play a crucial role and have the power to tackle challenges within Indigenous communities. “Do not wait for someone else to come and speak for you. It’s you who can change the world”. Malala Yousafzai

Sincerely,

Tonica Anthon

Medino Abraham