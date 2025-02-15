Political coalitions in the Caribbean are as popular as carnivals but all come with short term gains

Dear Editor,

Here we go again about the formation of political coalitions, it is becoming a flu. The recent discussions surrounding political coalitions in Guyana and Trinidad have been prominent, but it’s evident that key players are conflating coalitions with correlations. While these terms may sound similar, their implications in politics are vastly different—a distinction that history has repeatedly highlighted.

A genuine coalition is founded on shared policies, a common vision, and a commitment to collaborative governance. It demands compromise, structured planning, and a long-term dedication to national development. In contrast, a correlation is merely a relationship between entities, often temporary and superficial, lacking a unified purpose. Unfortunately, Caribbean politics has often witnessed the latter masquerading as the former.

Consider Guyana’s APNU+AFC coalition. When it assumed power in 2015, there was optimism for a stable and progressive government. However, by 2020, internal divisions and a lack of cohesive strategy led to its downfall. The AFC, once a significant force, was reduced to a single seat in the National Assembly, illustrating that the alliance was more a correlation of convenience than a true coalition.

A more recent example underscores this issue. In the 2020 General and Regional Elections, The New Movement (TNM), A New and United Guyana (ANUG), and the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) formed a coalition, agreeing to share a single parliamentary seat based on the proportion of votes each party received. According to the agreement, TNM, having secured the fewest votes, was allocated a 91-day term in the National Assembly. However, Dr. Asha Kissoon of TNM has exceeded this term and continues to occupy the seat, refusing to relinquish it to ANUG as per the coalition’s agreement. This refusal has led to public criticism and accusations of breaching the coalition’s trust.

Trinidad and Tobago offers a similar narrative. The People’s Partnership government, formed in 2010, united multiple parties to challenge the PNM. Yet, by 2015, internal conflicts and divergent agendas led to its collapse. The Congress of the People (COP), a key member of this alliance, has since diminished in political relevance.

As new alliances emerge in both nations, it’s imperative to question their foundations. Are these genuine coalitions built on shared visions and sustainable plans? Or are they mere correlations—temporary alliances formed for electoral gains, destined to disintegrate when faced with the challenges of governance?

The citizens of Guyana and Trinidad deserve more than ephemeral political partnerships. Leaders must transcend short-term strategies and present clear, well-articulated policies that prioritize the nation’s welfare. Without this commitment, these alliances will remain what they have often been—fragile, fleeting, and ultimately disappointing.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard