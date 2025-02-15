Synchronise medical drugs’ demand and supply in tranches to avoid expiration

Dear Editor
It was disturbing to read that over five billion dollars (Guyana) worth of drugs were dumped because they had expired. There is an obvious mismatch between demand and supply chain. A simple solution is that the relevant pharmacists at the medical entities who should be monitoring drug usage, identify medications which have six months remaining life span and circulate them on a monthly basis, to the relevant departments, so that the doctors can do their utmost to use these to be expired drugs. I did this when I was head of medicine at Mt. Hope General Hospital (Trinidad) with good results. Further, although the supply is for a year, they should arrange for supplies to arrive in tranches every three or four months for obvious reasons.
Sincerely,
Hughley H. Hanoman Snr.