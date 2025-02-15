The Attorney General elaborated with great simplicity that the Mocha squatters’ applications should have never been filed

Dear Editor,

I wish to respond to a letter authored by Mr. Terrence Campbell and published in the Friday, February 14, 2025 edition of the daily Stabroek News in which the author sought to extend advice to the Attorney General Mr. Anil Nandlall SC which I can safely presume was unsolicited, as it is neither necessary nor sensical. Mr. Campbell described Mr. Nandlall’s comments on the Mocha Squatters case as “heartless”. Not surprisingly, he refused to utter a word of condemnation of the actions of his colleagues in Opposition who used and abused those persons’ plight to advance their narrow selfish political and racial agenda. To this political manipulation and guile, Mr. Campbell is blinded.

I looked at the Tuesday, February 11, 2025 edition of the Attorney General’s weekly television programme “Issues in the News” in which he discussed the matter of the Chief Justice dismissing the Applications of the Mocha Squatters after recognising they had no legal basis to even file the cases. The Attorney General, in his usual style, elaborated with great simplicity so that a nursery school child may understand why the ruling of the Chief Justice was one which was foreseeable and predictable. Simply put, the case should have never been filed.

He explained how the Mocha Squatters were misled by the Opposition and others for political mileage as they were misinformed of their rights. He showed how there was a breach of the duty of care owed to, presumably, the constituents of the Opposition who the Opposition claim to represent but most importantly between the Attorneys who advised the Mocha Squatters and their clients. The Attorney General pointed to six lawyers who sit on the Opposition Benches in the Parliament but not one appeared for the Mocha Squatters. Editor, I wish to pose the question to your readers, who is more heartless?

Mr. Campbell strangely asserts “there is no need to search for victory in every exchange”. No sensible interpretation of what the Attorney General said can lend to any inference that there was some search for victory. The Attorney General simply exposed the political Opposition’s hypocrisy, duplicity and naked manipulation of their squatters’ tragedy for their own benefit. The Attorney General also explained this unfortunate saga for the benefit of the public in order to warn them against becoming the victims of similar political guile and rank deception by the Opposition in the future.

Perhaps the worst part of Campbell’s letter is his admission that he has learnt nothing from this tragedy. He argues that the Mocha Squatters were right to approach the Courts “for clarification on their rights”. What Campbell is in effect saying is that if a similar situation is to present itself again he will advise the persons involved to do exactly what they did in the Mocha Arcadia situation. So nevermind they have no case to present, he is supporting that they defy the authorities and be exposed to the very perils to which these squatters are exposed. This is nothing short of palpable stupidity.

To Mr. Campbell I say that is why competent legal advice is so important. Persons who are willing to accept guidance from the Campbells of this country are on a path to definite self-destruction. In any event, perhaps it is wrong for anyone to expect better from Campbell. After all, he is now a member of the Opposition and birds of a feather will flock together.

Sincerely,

Neel Kamal