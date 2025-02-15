Barbados Pride secures nine-wicket win over Jamaica Scorpions

(SportsMax) The Barbados Pride secured a dominant nine-wicket win over the Jamaica Scorpions on day three of their round three West Indies Championship tilt at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown yesterday. The Scorpions entered Friday at 26-1 in 12 overs trailing the Pride by 36 runs on first innings.

The day started horribly for the Scorpions as they lost Kirk McKenzie in the second over of the day after he added just one to his overnight 14.

Things got from bad to worse as Jermaine Blackwood, one of their form batsmen so far this season, made a golden duck soon after to leave the Scorpions 33-3 two balls into the 15th over.

26 runs later, captain John Campbell fell off the bowling of Ramon Simmonds for 25. Javelle Glenn and Brad Barnes then added 46 for the fourth wicket before Barnes fell off the bowling of Pride skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 14.

Daniel Beckford (9), and Odean Smith (15) then came and went to leave the Scorpions 139-7 in the 48th over.

Glenn was next to go for a tip score of 66 from 109 balls while Marquino Mindley followed soon after for a duck to leave the Jamaicans 152-9.

Jeavor Royal provided some lower order excitement with 29 off 17 balls before he fell in the 55th over, bringing the innings to a close with the Scorpions being bowled out for 180 and the Pride needing 119 to win.

Jomel Warrican was the pick of the Barbados bowlers with 3-42 from 11.2 overs while Ramon Simmonds and Chaim Holder picked up two wickets, each.

The Pride then lost only one wicket on their way to 121 in 33.5 overs to add to their win over the West Indies Academy in round two after a round one defeat at the hands of the Guyana Harpy Eagles.

Jonathan Drakes followed up his first innings century with 52* off 99 balls while Kraigg Brathwaite finished 47* off 97 balls.

Summarized scores:

Jamaica Scorpions 231 all out in 67.5 overs (Odean Smith 50, Jeavor Royal 43, Jermaine Blackwood 30, Carlos Brown 29, Chaim Holder 3-66, Kraigg Brathwaite 2-1, Jomel Warrican 2-42, Kemar Roach 2-45) & 180 all out in 54.2 overs (Javelle Glenn 66, Jeavor Royal 29, Jomel Warrican 3-42, Ramon Simmonds 2-36, Chaim Holder 2-52)

Barbados Pride 293 all out in 86.4 overs (Jonathan Drakes 108, Leniko Boucher 55, Kraigg Brathwaite 31, Brad Barnes 6-94, Jermaine Blackwood 2-32) & 121-1 in 33.5 overs (Jonathan Drakes 52*, Kraigg Brathwaite 47*).