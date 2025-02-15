Louis, Henry hit centuries as Hurricanes fight back against Red Force

(SportsMax) Openers Mikyle Louis and Kadeem Henry produced stellar centuries to lead a spirited Leeward Islands Hurricanes fightback on day three of their third-round West Indies Championship clash against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at Warner Park yesterday.

Louis struck a solid 110—his fourth First-Class century—while Henry, in his third game, notched his maiden First-Class ton with an even 100, as the Hurricanes closed the day on 317-3, still trailing by 212 runs in response to Red Force’s imposing 529-5 declared.

With Karima Gore, unbeaten on 41, and young prospect Jewel Andrew, on 26, holding firm, the Hurricanes remain determined to push for first-innings honours heading into today’s final day.

Resuming from their overnight score of 45 without loss, with Louis on 23 and Henry on 17, the pair displayed patience, grit, and determination to frustrate the Red Force bowlers.

Their remarkable 220-run opening stand was built on disciplined shot selection and calculated aggression, showcasing their resolve against a bowling attack that had dominated previous matches in the campaign.

Louis, fluent throughout his 210-ball knock, peppered the field with 13 boundaries and two sixes. His composed innings came to an end when he mistimed a Yannic Cariah delivery and was caught by substitute fielder Jyd Goolie.

Henry, who brought up his maiden century with a flick through midwicket, played a marathon 322-ball innings that featured 11 fours and three sixes. His stay ended when Cariah also had him caught shortly after dismissing Keacy Carty for 15.

At 256-3, the Red Force sensed an opportunity to trigger a collapse, but Gore and 18-year-old Andrew resisted with a steady, unbeaten 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Gore, a dependable presence at the crease, has so far found the boundary five times as he mixed caution with aggression, while Andrew, a rising star, has one four and a six so far.

Cariah has so far claimed all three wickets for 65 runs.