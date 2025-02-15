Motie & Alimohamed rescue Harpy Eagles with fifties

CWI Regional 4-Day Championship

By Michaelangelo Jacobus

The third-round clash between the Guyana Harpy Eagles and West Indies Academy (WI-A) finally resumed yesterday at the National Stadium, Providence, after rain washed out most of the first day and the entire second day. However, day three provided some much-needed action, headlined by crucial half-centuries from Gudakesh Motie and Ronaldo Alimohamed in the face of a disciplined bowling effort from the WI-A attack.

Resuming their innings on 87/4, the Harpy Eagles were hoping for stability from overnight batters Kevin Sinclair (8 not out) and Kemol Savory (20 not out). They added 42 runs to the overnight total and looked settled before an unfortunate mix-up led to Savory’s run out for a patient 39 (86 balls, 5x4s). His attempted single to short long-on turned disastrous when Sinclair, perhaps a bit guilty of ball watching, turned his back at the non-striker’s end, leaving Savory stranded and run out by Zishan Motara’s direct hit.

Sinclair didn’t last much longer, as he too fell victim to a run out, departing for 29 (38 balls, 3x4s), courtesy of a sharp throw from Akeeme Auguste.