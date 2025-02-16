Cash grant sharing continuing in Region Three

The Sunday Stabroek yesterday visited various distribution sites for the government’s $100,000 cash grant in Region Three, including Anna Catherina and Belle West.

However, there were inaccuracies in the information on the Ministry of Finance’s Facebook page which listed the official distribution sites.

At the Cornelia Ida Primary School, the Sunday Stabroek was informed by security personnel that the location was not being used as a distribution site despite previous indications that it would be. However, in the neighbouring village of Anna Catherina, the Masjid listed as a distribution site was fully operational.

At the Anna Catherina Masjid, the Sunday Stabroek spoke with several individuals about their experiences with the distribution process. Damon Pedro, one of the recipients, stated that the process was running smoothly. “Everything going in order,” he said. When asked how he planned to use the grant money, he responded, “I will probably put it in the bank and leave it for now.” Another recipient, Amrita Harripersaud, a housewife, shared that she intended to use the money for home repairs. “Well, I have to do my roof, so I will take it and do that,” she explained. Lucia Harpersaud, a businesswoman stated that she would reinvest the funds to expand her brand.

The Sunday Stabroek then travelled to Belle West Mandir, where it found an empty building. Upon speaking with residents in the area, it was discovered that another temple had also been mentioned in the Ministry of Finance’s release, but no distribution activities were taking place there either. Further inquiries led the reporter to a mosque in the area where cash grants were being distributed.

At the mosque, the Sunday Stabroek spoke with several residents about their experiences. Belle West resident Carl Gobin shared, “Well, I get the money. I got to put it to use.” Anil Sookram, a mechanic in the area, said he planned to save his grant until he decided on the best way to reinvest it in his business. “I am keeping it in the bank for now, and the process was quick here as well—I was out in 10 minutes,” he stated.

Those who spoke with this newspaper generally described the process as smooth and efficient, albeit with some confusion regarding the announced versus actual distribution sites.

There have been lengthy delays in the distribution process countrywide. The $100,000 grant announcement was made last October and around 303,000 cheques were printed last year. Another 300,000 were to be printed this year following the passage of the 2025 budget.

Up to February 3rd this year, the government said that only 121,000 cheques had been distributed. That was less than half of the 303,000 cheques printed last year. (Mia Anthony)