Guyanese woman, Venezuelan husband ‘arrested over gun, ammo

A 48-year-old Guyanese businesswoman and her 41-year-old Venezuelan husband, both of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, were arrested by Police ranks of Regional Division #3 after they were allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and six matching rounds of ammunition.

Acting on information received, a team of Police ranks led by an Assistant Superintendent, yesterday visited the couple’s Lot 65 Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo home, where they met the woman, 48-year-old Latchmin Ramotar.

One of the ranks informed the woman of the reason for their visit and she consented to a search of the premises. During the search, which was conducted in the presence of the woman and her husband, Wiollian Rivero, a 41-year-old Venezuelan national, the ranks discovered a bulky plastic bag on top of a wardrobe in a bedroom. The bag, when opened in their presence contained a 9mm pistol with six matching 9mm rounds.