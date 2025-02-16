Investigation ongoing into death of girl, 13, – Blanhum

The investigation into the death of the 13-year-old Millie Miguel who died by suicide and the reported break-in at her tomb is ongoing, according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.

There have been reports that Miguel had been the victim of abuse and had not received adequate help from the authorities. She later died by suicide.

Blanhum, in a phone interview with the Sunday Stabroek, said that the probe into the teen’s death is still active. He clarified that the matter was initially handled by a general duty sergeant rather than officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). However, after public concerns were raised about how the case was being handled, CID officers became involved in the investigation.

“So far, an individual has been charged for damaging the victim’s tomb,” Blanhum said. “Additionally, other circumstances leading up to her death remain under investigation.”

Stabroek News had previously reported that 52-year-old fisherman, Parsram Tapsie, also known as ‘Radesh’ or ‘Ranchie’ of Phase 3, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, was charged with malicious damage to the teen’s tomb.

Tapsie was arrested on February 11, by Sergeant Goodridge and later charged by Detective Corporal Singh, both of the Cove and John Police Station. He appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where the charge was read to him.

Tapsie pleaded guilty but was remanded to prison pending sentencing. The court has ordered a probation report and psychiatric evaluation before sentencing, which is scheduled for March 17.