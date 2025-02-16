MARAD clarifies exemptions for transport in coastal waters

-cites ‘glaring untruths and misconceptions’

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) of the Ministry of Public Works yesterday rejected claims of corruption in relation to exemptions which had been granted to foreign vessels for transport in coastal waters.

The claims had been made in a Facebook post.

The release said that the grant of cabotage (trade or transport in coastal waters) exemptions is provided for by Section 10 of the Guyana Shipping Act, and is not a “clandestine process” as the social media post erroneously suggested.