US House foreign affairs leaders urge Rubio to send high-level delegation to CARICOM summit

Foreign Affairs leaders from the US House of Representatives yesterday called on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to ensure high-level engagement by Washington at the upcoming CARICOM summit.
In a press release, Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Congressman Gregory W. Meeks (NY-05), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congresswoman Yvette Clark (NY-09), Co-Chair of the Congressional Caribbean Caucus, and Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett (VI-ATL) sent a letter to Rubio urging the State Department to send a high-level U.S. delegation to the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Bridgetown, Barbados, from February 19-21, 2025.