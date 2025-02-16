Jonestown should not be promoted as a tourist site

Dear Editor,

I read the news about the Ministry of Tourism and a tourism company promoting Jonestown as a tourist destination. The statement was read twice because its contents had me stunned and amazed and then infuriated.

How can a location like Jonestown, the location of the ghastly demise of its inhabitants by poison, their bodies left scattered in the open be a tourist site? What a way it was for Guyana to become the focus of attention internationally. Why recreate the occasion to tarnish the nation for even a longer time?

The only people to think of visiting Jonestown would be relatives from California. I doubt they would even want to do this now. Why can’t we allow such persons only to visit and offer prayers to spirits of their ancestors and to their graves if they exist. Having tourists from anywhere to gawk over the site is a travesty and should not be allowed. It would show the mentality of such persons.

The promotion is a misuse of the imagination lacking in compassion in the first instance, and repulsive and macabre.

Sensible tourism, responsible tourism sets out to reveal the beauty of nature and that of monuments and buildings in the country.

Guyana can accommodate each category, but nature comes first.

1. Iwokrama to walk in the trails and also above the forest canopy, birdwatching, identification of trees, jaguar trails, the nests of bullet ants.

2. Crossing rapids in the Potaro on the way to Kaieteur and enjoying the scenery including cold rain.

3. Along the Mazaruni by boat seeing the forest, geological formations with Mt. Roraima the oldest.

The appreciation of the beautiful is the objective of tourism. There is no way Jonestown can merit this. What is the state of mind of the Ministry of Tourism and the Tourist Company that can even begin to think of promoting Jonestown as being a tourist destination?

Yours faithfully,

Stanley Greaves