Latif slams ton as Ariel book final berth

A fine century from Richard Latif handed Ariel a convincing 73-run victory over Fishermen, while Super Strikers beat Regal by five wickets when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc/Republic T20 Cup continued yesterday with semi-final action.

Playing in the over-40 category at the Queen’s College ground, Ariel posted a commanding 239-6, batting first.

Latif struck 15 fours and five sixes in his swashbuckling 130 and steadied the innings nicely with Chien Gittens, following the loss of opener Asif Ali without scoring. Gittens slammed eight fours and one six in an even 50 as Wazeer Majeed took two wickets.