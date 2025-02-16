Squad named for 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has officially announced an 18-member squad, accompanied by four coaches, to represent the nation at the highly anticipated 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship in St. Lucia.

The tournament, scheduled from February 27 to March 3, marks the return of the prestigious event after a four-year hiatus, with Guyana aiming to reclaim its regional dominance.

Leading the charge for Guyana is Olympian Keevin Allicock (57kg), a three-time gold medallist at the 2017, 2018 and 2019 editions of the championship. Undefeated in the regional event, Allicock is eager to extend his winning streak and further cement his legacy.

He will be joined by a seasoned group of fighters, including Sharquain James (67kg), Travis Inverary (71kg), Emanuel Pompey (92kg), and Aluko Bess (86kg). The super heavyweight division will see elite contenders Abiola Jackman (80+kg) and Zidnan Wray (91+kg) vying for top honours.

Adding further depth to the squad is Desmond Amsterdam (75kg), a bronze medallist at the 2022 South American Games. Ronaldo Sutton (51kg), Joel Williamson (63.5kg), and Leon Albert (60kg) also add a mix of experience and technical prowess, making Guyana a formidable force in the championship.

Guyana’s next generation of boxing talent will also have the opportunity to showcase their skills on the regional stage. The Junior division will feature promising prospects Ken Harvey (57-60kg), Keyon Britton (48-50kg), and Lennox Lawrence (54-57kg), all eager to gain invaluable experience.

Meanwhile, in the Youth division, Tofina Barker (54kg), Simeon Haymer (63-66kg), Joshua Tambaran (52kg), and Terroz Wintz (66-70kg) will be looking to make their mark, underscoring the depth of talent within Guyana’s boxing pipeline.

The squad will be under the guidance of a seasoned coaching team, comprising National Coach Lennox Daniels, renowned Cuban trainer Francisco Roldan, Clifton Moore, and Jeff Roberts.

The Caribbean Boxing Championship has long been the premier battleground for the region’s top amateur fighters. Guyana, a dominant force in Caribbean boxing, last secured the overall championship title in 2018 when it was hosted on home soil. The team also delivered an impressive performance in 2019 in Trinidad and Tobago. Now, with the tournament’s return, the national squad is determined to reassert its supremacy.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle expressed confidence in the team’s ability to excel at the championship.

“We have assembled a squad that blends experience with youth, ensuring that Guyana’s presence in regional boxing remains dominant. Our fighters have trained hard, and I am looking forward to seeing them showcase their skill and determination in St. Lucia,” Ninvalle stated.

He also lauded the return of the championship, emphasizing its significance in fostering boxing development across the region.

“The resumption of this tournament is a significant moment for Caribbean boxing, and we extend our gratitude to the St. Lucia Boxing Association for hosting this important event. The GBA remains committed to providing avenues for our athletes to gain exposure and hone their skills in competitive environments,” Ninvalle added.