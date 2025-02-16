Would I be able to finally buy a new car?

Whether or not readers of this column believe me, I have never been able to afford a new car because of the exorbitant duty. I once purchased one twenty-five years ago. But I could only afford it because I was entitled to duty free as Speaker of the House. I could not otherwise afford a new car then or now, if I have to pay duty. But I look forward very soon to being able to walk into a showroom and order a new car because I will not have to pay the duty, courtesy of President Donald Trump.

If attention is paid to events unfolding in the US since January 20 when President Trump assumed office, many would be mesmerized, not only by the dizzying pace at which new policies are being rolled out but at their wide-ranging impact on the US and the world. Within the US itself, the work of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, is having the most impact and is the most controversial.