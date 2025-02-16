John Fernandes bemoans dearth of creativity in today’s Mash costumes

Well-known for his artistry and creativity in his award-winning designs and glamorous creations of Mashramani floats over several decades, John Fernandes will once again this year not have any of his work on show in the parade of the bands.

A designer, advertiser, printer, martial artist and musician, Fernandes is also a seventh dan karateka.

“When Covid-19 came, everything went downhill. If I’d really fight up, I suppose I would have been making costumes and doing business for Mash today. But when you reach a certain age and you get into that rat race with who setting up who and that sort of stuff to get work, I ain’t able with that. During my days in the business, I never had to deal with that,” he told Stabroek Weekend at his East Street, Georgetown office.