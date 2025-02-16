‘Captain America: Brave New World’ has all its attention on the past

The newly released entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Captain America: Brave New World”, is Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson’s first film as Captain America. In a late scene, Wilson stands alongside an old friend and considers the weight of Captain America’s shield and the role that came with it. How does he measure up to his predecessor, Steve Rogers? This query reverberates throughout the film and sets up a potent restlessness that applies to much of what occurs in “Brave New World”. The subtitle itself feels like a misnomer, though. Optically, a new superhero film featuring a Black Captain America released while America celebrates Black History Month might suggest something brave, new, and even daring. But rather than using this film to incisively explore Wilson taking up the mantle as a bold new step forward, “Brave New World” often seems to be running with its mind and sensibilities on the past.

The backward-looking tension is evident in the way that the very plot of the film requires audiences to dig into the past to make sense of its crisis. “Captain America: Brave New World” does not open with the man of its title but with Thaddeus Ross, a figure that thrusts us back to the 2008 film “The Incredible Hulk” which featured Edward Norton as Hulk and William Hurt as antagonist Thaddeus Ross. Now played by Harrison Ford (Hurt died in 2022), Ross has reformed himself from his history as a militant US Army general and has been elected as the American president. One of Ross’ primary goals during his first few months in office is getting the leader of several superpowers to sign on to a new treaty concerning an island with magical resources that appeared in the Indian Ocean at the end of “Eternals” (the poorly reviewed 2021 Marvel film). President Ross hopes to make the new Captain America the face of this adamantium treaty, and Sam becomes embroiled in a political stand-off between countries when an assassination attempt is made on the president at the White House.

The melding of the superhero film with political thriller instincts immediately recalls earlier films in the MCU, particularly “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” which found Chris Evans’ Captain America digging into the political conspiracy of the spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D. One immediate boon of that film’s political instincts was its ability to meld the genre trappings with a clear sense of personal history for Captain America. Rather than being rooted in its title hero, though, much of “Brave New World” plays like a half-hearted sequel to “The Incredible Hulk”, with Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson reprising their roles from that film. However, the secrets keeping this conspiracy afloat are clumsily put together with the goals of its villains more dependent on plodding developments of plots than anything meaningful in the way of characterisation or theme. Steve Rogers’ relationship with his childhood friend Bucky Barnes was at the centre of the conspiracy in “The Winter Soldier”. “Brave New World” immediately fares worse by placing Sam Wilson’s Captain America so firmly outside the emotional resonance of the conspiracy he is asked to uncover.

And it is this ambivalence about the title character that leaves Anthony Mackie floundering to make much out of the film that he’s asked to lead. Who is this Captain America? There are enough moments where Sam wrings his hands about what it means for him to take up the shield as a human rather than a super-soldier. Sam has not been injected with super soldier serum like his predecessor. This makes him much more fallible to harm. The point is valid, but the moment feels less meaningful than it ought to be. Audiences watching the new film need to have seen the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” to understand the context of his decision. They would also need to have seen that series to understand the dynamics between Sam and his side-kick Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) who has taken up Sam’s former role as Falcon. Mackie and Torres have amiable enough chemistry, but the script (from five credited writers) has them depicting their relationship as two men of colour representing America with too much gaucheness to impress. Julius Onah’s direction is inoffensive and tidy but does little to inject the attempts at political thriller or action adventures with much panache.

One of the bigger moments of the film, already spoiled from the trailer and even the poster, concerns Ford’s President Ross becoming the Red Hulk. The sequence when it comes, very late in the film, is startling for how little “Brave New World” can do with it. Like so much in this new film, the events of the transformation play out like scenes from a film that is marking time rather than attempting to surprise, excite, or even delight us. An element of sincerity emanates from an arc with Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), another figure from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” who is a Korean War veteran injected with the super soldier serum and imprisoned and experimented on for years.

