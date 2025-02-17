Amendment to law proposed to allow for 11 Court of Appeal judges – Nandlall

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is moving to amend the law to now allow for 11 Court of Appeal judges up from the nine it had proposed in 2022, Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall has said, noting that there is a backlog.

“A further amendment to the Court of Appeal Act will be tabled and in that amendment the complement of judges of that court will be increased from nine to 11. You would recall we made an amendment increasing it from five to nine, based upon recommendations received from the judiciary, we are increasing it from nine to 11. There is a large backlog [of cases],” Nandlall announced on Tuesday last during his “Issues in the News” programme on his Facebook page.

He also said, “A complement of 11 was thought to be a satisfactory number and that Bill will be tabled in the National Assembly on Monday coming.”