Diana Chapman is 2025 Soca Monarch

Diana Chapman achieved a remarkable milestone by earning the coveted Soca Monarch crown in her hometown of Linden with her song “Welcome to my Home” on Saturday.

Osei Clarke (OKC) secured second place in the competition. Omaiah Hall finished third, while Chavez Sital and Vintayge tied for fourth place. Sital was also awarded as Best Newcomer in the competition.

Chapman previously participated in calypso competitions in 2010 (where she placed 2nd), 2012 (2nd), 2013 (didn’t place) and in 2015 where she placed fourth. She had won the Junior Calypso Monarch title in 2011.