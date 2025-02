Renton Reeks and Natasha Morrison appeared on Friday before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where they were separately charged for assault, use of threatening language, and larceny.

Both Reeks and Morrison pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It is alleged that on February 9, at Lot 284 John Smith Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, Reeks assaulted Natasha Morrison. It is also alleged that at the same date and location, he used threatening language against Morrison.