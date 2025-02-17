ERC calls for respect and religious tolerance

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) of Guyana has expressed its concern at the increasing level of religious intolerance expressed on social media regarding the recently inaugurated Shiva Murti on the Essequibo Coast and has issued cautionary warnings to several individuals as well as called for respect and religious tolerance by all.

According to an ERC release, its Media Monitoring Unit has flagged numerous religiously intolerant remarks in the comment section of posts related to the Shiva Murti, and as such, has found it necessary to iterate its firm belief that respect and understanding among all religious groups are essential to maintaining national unity and social harmony.

Further, the escalating number of negative comments and inflammatory remarks compelled the commission to urge all Guyanese to exercise mutual respect and uphold the principles of religious freedom that are enshrined in the Constitution.