ERC investigating remarks by David Hinds

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has launched an investigation into controversial remarks made by David Hinds, leader of the Working People’s Alliance during his online show “Politics 101”, on Monday, February 10, 2025.

The ERC said the statements are believed to have the potential to fuel division and undermine social cohesion and have raised concerns among the public.

According to a press release from the ERC, it has initiated a thorough review of the comments made during Hinds’ broadcast, with a focus on their potential impact on the nation’s social fabric.