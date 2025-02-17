Four on $1.9m bail each over robbery of Chinese nationals, other man

Four men — Andra Stewart, Nya John, Negus Lamaizon and Matthew Jahlu — have been charged and placed on $1.9m bail each following an investigation into the armed robbery of four Chinese nationals and another man.

The police in a release today identified the complainants as Chinese nationals Liu Bo, Chaung Yang, Wei Han, Qiao Peng Deng. The other complainant is Gary Mitchell.

The armed robbery is said to have occurred on Wednesday, 12th February 2025 at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara.

Stewart, a 24-year-old unemployed man of Lot 84 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown; John, a 25-year-old ‘wash bay operator’ of Lot 50 Plum Park, Georgetown; Lamaizon, a 28-year-old clothes vendor of Lot 51 D’Urban Street, Lodge; and Jahlu, a 29-year-old porter of Lot 30 Howes Street, Charlestown, were all arrested on 12th February 2025 and charged today with five counts of armed robbery.

The four accused appeared today at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dylon Bess, where the charges were read. The accused pleaded not guilty.

The four accused were subsequently placed on bail in the sum of $1,920,000 each with the conditions that they:

1. Report to the CID Headquarters, Vlissengen Road, every Friday (except for Fridays when they are required to attend court).

2. Lodge their passports with the authorities.

The matter has been adjourned to 10th April 2025.