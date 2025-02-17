Holmes St residents block access for trucks damaging roadway

Frustrated by the persistent damage caused by heavy laden trucks traversing the street while it is under construction, residents of Holmes Street blocked the road with pallets on Saturday night.

Over the weekend, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) successfully repaired a broken pipeline in the area. However, ongoing construction has left the street fragile and vulnerable to damage from heavy laden trucks. Despite GWI’s efforts for the street to be properly constructed by fixing pipes, truck drivers continued to traverse the area, hindering road repairs. These trucks are primarily collecting stone from the wharf for use in an asphalt plant that is producing material for railway embankment construction projects.