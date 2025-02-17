Judge orders retrial of murder case after juror tampering allegation

A retrial has been ordered in the case of State v. Shaleza Ellis before Justice Damone Young at the Georgetown High Court after a juror reported being approached twice by the accused’s family following closing arguments. The judge is set to formally issue the ruling next Tuesday, when the trial was initially scheduled to resume.

Ellis was on trial for the murder of Latoya Haywood, who was stabbed on Christmas morning in 2019 at the intersection of Leopold and Breda streets in Georgetown. According to the prosecution, Ellis became enraged after Haywood spoke to her boyfriend, Alfie Garraway, the father of Haywood’s cousin’s child. Ellis allegedly exited a car with a knife but was pushed back inside. As the vehicle began to drive off, she allegedly stabbed Haywood once in the chest.