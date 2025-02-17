Mahdia dorm fire survivors’ mental health needs being addressed, Persaud says

– did not receive GCCI 2023 report

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud said on Saturday that she had not received the Psychological Needs Assessment Report on the survivors of the 2023 Mahdia dormitory fire developed by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). However, she stated that an officer from the Child Care and Protection Agency travels to Region Eight and interacts with them.

This was in response to reports by Stabroek News that survivors of the tragic fire, including grieving parents and other affected residents, had not received adequate mental health support.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Minister Persaud stated, “Mr Mounter, is the Child Protection Officer who goes into Region Eight and checks in with them.” She did not specify how often this took place or when was the last time the officer visited. Furthermore, no evidence has been presented to confirm that the officer provided specialized mental health support to the children and families impacted by the tragedy.