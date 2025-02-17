Police find missing girl, 12, in Berbice

The 12-year-old girl who was reported missing three weeks ago was found in New Amsterdam, Berbice by the police.

The mother of the child in a Facebook live broadcast on Saturday said that the police had received intelligence information that the 12-year-old was in the house and on arrival, found her there with a one-year-old.

According to the mother, her daughter related that she had met a man on TikTok who told her that he would visit her in the city. The minor was using her aunt’s phone to communicate with the man. On January 20, she left school and met him at a previously set location. The child told her mother that the man was on an XR motorcycle, which she mounted and was taken to New Amsterdam, Berbice. Once there she said, the man told her he was having issues with his fiancée and that his child was staying with him.