Trinidad: Man, 21, killed during robbery spree by gunmen

(Trinidad Guardian) In what residents described as a murderous crime spree, a gang of criminals went on a rampage in Tabaquite, starting their onslaught with murder before executing three robberies and one home invasion on Saturday night.

Matthew Chancellor, 21, a worker with Subway, had just returned home and was going to his grandmother’s house to collect his bag when the gang of criminals drove into the village and started robbing everyone they met.

Witness Malcolm Baptiste said they were standing on the pavement at Cito Road when a fight broke out a little way off outside a bar.

Sensing there was about to be trouble, Baptiste said he told Chancellor and his cousins they should start going back up the road.

“Then I see a car and a man braced us with guns. They hit me one on my head, and I started to run as I heard shots pelting. Four shots rang out. Then Matthew’s brother went back to see what took place and found him dead,” Baptiste said.

Residents believe after Chancellor was shot, he began running through a property belonging to Julie Garcia.

Garcia said she was sleeping when she heard four shots.

“My son say, ‘Come and see a man lying in the back by the fig tree,’ and when we went there, we saw him,” Garcia said.

Having lost her own grandson several years ago, Garcia said it hurt to see young Chancellor lying dead.

“This is a child that don’t interfere with nobody. He works for his dollar at Subway in Chaguanas, and he is a real respectable little young man,” Garcia said.

After shooting and killing Chancellor, the bandits went to the home of Natalie Gurrah, jumped over her front gate, and kicked down a door before stealing a quantity of jewellery.

Then the thieves went to the Tabaquite bandstand, where they robbed another woman named Rachel of her white Nissan Tiida.

Councillor for Caratal/Tortuga, Sharen Badal-Ahyew, said for one hour, the thieves unleashed their terror in the village, alleging this was facilitated because the police took more than an hour to respond to the murder.

The poor police response prompted protests in the community yesterday, as dozens of people gathered at a bloodied pool at Cito Trace, where evidence of the brutal killing of Chancellor was still displayed on the roadway.

The nauseating smell of fresh blood permeated as the villagers chanted, “We want justice!”

Badal-Ahyew said since 2020, residents had called on the T&T Police Service not to close down the Brasso Police Station because of the upsurge in crime. The calls were ignored and the station was shuttered for a repurposing exercise and its officers transferred to the next closest station at Gran Couva. However, she said, the Gran Couva Police Station was more than an hour away, and residents were left without a proper police presence.

“Last night, there were three robberies, a home invasion, a carjacking, and a murder. Three incidents in one night are too much. They murdered our janitor at Tabaquite Health Centre recently. Now, Matthew is murdered right on this spot. We want justice,” Badal-Ahyew shouted.

She added, “He was walking to his home, and they shot that child in his back. We are calling for that station to be opened because crime is out of hand.”

Former Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong also said Chancellor came from a decent, hardworking family.

“I knew him as a baby. Matthew had his whole life ahead of him,” Awong said.

At the family’s home, his father, Maxwell Chancellor, also begged for justice. He said Chancellor was supposed to be baptised yesterday and was a decent and hardworking son. He also lamented the length of time it took for the police to respond.

“My son bled out. His body had time to get stiff, and then the police come. These men had time to evacuate and do more robberies,” the senior Maxwell said.

He added, “They killed my son. I cannot live like this. I am a government worker, a law-abiding citizen. Why is it I have to live like this? Why is it my children cannot be safe? My son was 21 and was going to be baptised today (yesterday).”

Contacted for comment, Senior Supt of the Central Division, Ian Cathy, said the reopening of the station was imminent, and they had no new leads as yet on the murder.

Guardian Media contacted National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland and ACP South/Central Wayne Mystar, but no responses were forthcoming up to news time.

MP wants police post returned

Meanwhile, Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne is calling for urgent return of the Brasso police post to tackle the crime surge in the communities.

In a statement, Haynes-Alleyne said Chancellor’s death had rocked the communities.

“I have seen countless pictures and videos of Matthew at church, spending time with his family and friends. Not only was he a light among us, he was full of love. We are all mourning his sudden passing and we demand justice for Matthew,” she said.

She said the attack lasted for an extended period across multiple communities, with no police presence.

“In 2020, the TTPS hosted a community meeting, during which they informed communities of the plan to amalgamate the Brasso and Gran Couva Police Stations. At the time, residents vehemently opposed this move. This matter was also raised during subsequent town halls hosted by the TTPS to address crime throughout the constituency,” she said.

“The safety and security concerns raised five years ago have once again reared their ugly heads. Despite the promise of increased patrols, police are simply unable to respond quickly enough due to the large geographic area the available patrols must cover. Moreover, the terrible road conditions slow response times even further. Unfortunately, members of the criminal element are capitalising on this gap.”

She said while the police focus on apprehending criminals and removing illegal guns, there must also be an emphasis on public safety.

“We know that the focus of law enforcement agencies is often on apprehending criminals and removing illegal guns from our streets. However, we also need to emphasise maintaining safe spaces and prioritising the safety of law-abiding citizens. In this case, the evidence before us is clear. The Brasso Police Post must be fully operationalised now.”

Haynes Alleyne added, “For too long, criminals have tormented citizens across T&T, facing no consequences for their actions. Even in our rural areas, the feeling of public safety and security at home has been shattered.”

She noted that in her contribution to the SoE extension debate, she cautioned Government that they will be judged by the efficacy of the SoE.

“The fact that quiet neighbourhoods like Tabaquite are being terrorised at the height of this drastic national security measure does not at all instil any confidence in the public,” she said.

She called on the Government to seriously review the data and implement a robust multi-pronged anti-crime and crime prevention strategy.