Reignite the spirit of Mashramani

Dear Editor,

As we approach February 23rd, I can’t help but notice the near deafening silence surrounding Mashramani, our country’s grand celebration of Republic Day. This is usually a time of national pride, vibrant costumes, pulsating music, and a showcase of our rich cultural heritage. Yet, there seems to be a lack of enthusiasm, discussion, and promotion of this important event. It’s almost as if Mashramani has taken an unplanned vacation!

Mashramani has long been a symbol of Guyana’s unity and creativity, bringing communities together in joyous festivity. However, this year, there appears to be little public engagement, minimal media coverage, and a general lack of excitement. Have we lost our patriotic spirit, or is there another reason for this noticeable absence of celebration? Has Mashramani ended up in the political rubbish bin too? Maybe it’s hiding there with my missing copies of accountability and transparency!

Adding to the disappointment, there seem to be no or very few tourism ads promoting Mashramani, including special airfares and hotel rates to attract visitors. Why is this major national event not being marketed as a must-see experience for both locals and those in the diaspora? Perhaps the marketing team is on a secret mission to the lost city of El Dorado?

Most importantly, will the $100K cash grant exercise be completed within two weeks so that all can celebrate Mash 2025 properly? This initiative has been highly anticipated, and ensuring timely distribution would go a long way in bringing back the energy and joy that Mashra-mani represents. I say let the government now prioritize the remaining $100K distribution to those who want it to celebrate Mash! After all, who doesn’t love a good cash grant to kickstart the festivities?

I urge the relevant authorities, media houses, and cultural organizations to step up and reignite the Mashramani spirit. Let us ensure that this cherished tradition does not fade into obscurity. Guyanese at home and abroad deserve to see our culture thrive, and Mashramani should remain a proud expression of our nationhood. Let’s bring back the fun, the laughter, and the joy that Mashramani is known for!

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard